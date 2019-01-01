BIG by Matt Stoller

Who am I?

Matt Stoller is a Fellow at the Open Markets Institute and the author of the forthcoming Simon and Schuster book Goliath: The Hundred-Year War Between Monopoly Power and Democracy.



Previously, I was a Senior Policy Advisor and Budget Analyst to the Senate Budget Committee. I also worked in the US House of Representatives on financial services policy, including Dodd-Frank, the Federal Reserve, and the foreclosure crisis. I’ve written for The New York Times, The Washington Post, The New Republic, Vice, and Salon. He lives in Washington, DC. Goliath is his first book.