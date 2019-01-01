BIG by Matt Stoller

Who am I?

Matt Stoller is a Fellow at the Open Markets Institute and the author of the forthcoming Simon and Schuster book Goliath: The Hundred-Year War Between Monopoly Power and Democracy.

Previously, I was a Senior Policy Advisor and Budget Analyst to the Senate Budget Committee. I also worked in the US House of Representatives on financial services policy, including Dodd-Frank, the Federal Reserve, and the foreclosure crisis. I’ve written for The New York TimesThe Washington PostThe New RepublicVice, and Salon. He lives in Washington, DC. Goliath is his first book.

© 2019 Matt Stoller. See privacy and terms
Publish on Substack