Why We Can't Make the President a Working Helicopter?

2015:

Lockheed Martin completed its $9 billion acquisition of Sikorsky Aircraft on Friday, replacing United Technologies as the American helicopter maker’s parent company. "Today we are proud to welcome the Sikorsky team to Lockheed Martin," said Marillyn Hewson, Lockheed Martin chairman, president and CEO, in a prepared statement. "Lockheed Martin and Sikorsky share a legacy of innovation and performance that has shaped the history of aviation for more than a century."

And today?

Joe Biden’s first flight on the new presidential helicopter built by Lockheed Martin Corp. is being delayed after a report by the Pentagon’s testing unit warned that it’s not yet “operationally suitable” or sufficiently reliable -- especially in an emergency.

Zoink.

There were problems with this helicopter project for a long time before 2015. But the merger didn’t help.