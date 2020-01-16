What a Cheerleading Monopoly Says About the American Economy

Hi,

A week ago I would not have predicted that I would be studying cheerleading. I study monopolies, big tech, and politics. But after writing that story a few days ago and seeing the reaction, I think the story on cheerleading is important, because it says something about our larger political economy.

Every corporate monopoly, in every sector and across history, uses similar power arrangements: coercive contracts, secret rebates, retaliation, buying up competitors, political corruption, etc. All of these are present in the Varsity brands story. Since publishing the story, I have heard from cheer coaches, international cheer officials, parents, and one Harvard Law professor of antitrust.

Here are a few observations.

I missed out on two anti-competitive practices in the industry. The first is called “Stay to Play.” For many cheerleading competitions, though not all, out-of-town contestants are required to stay at a specific area hotel or set of hotels, or they cannot enter the contest. This is yet another way to raise prices on cheerleaders, and parents hate it. The second is that Varsity tends to be very aggressive about takedown notices for cheer contest video. If you film your kid at an event and put it up on Facebook or YouTube, Varsity is likely to ask you to take it down because it’s competitive with their VarsityTV streaming app. As one parent told me, it’s basically Varsity preventing you from sharing your memories publicly with your family or friends.

Cheerleading is more dangerous to monopolize because it involves children. There’s a whole tangled legal fight between the NCAA, the Department of Education Office of Civil Rights, and Varsity over the definition of sport. This is one area where policymakers at the Education Department, and not just at the antitrust agencies, have some authority. The bottom line is children are doing dangerous gymnastics and tumbling on surfaces like grass and rubber tracks that have not been proven safe, and one result is more catastrophic injuries than might otherwise happen. (I also heard rumblings about other safety concerns that go beyond physical injuries endured during contests.)



There is an alternative to the existing Varsity model of cheerleading. Roughly ten years ago, some college coaches basically took competitive cheerleading and turned it into a safer and regulated sport. After a series of bitter fights over branding, they eventually had to name it Acrobatics and Tumbling instead of Competitive Cheer. Now there’s a battle about cheer internationally, with questions about whether and how it can become an Olympic. To give you a sense of the stylistic differences, here’s a picture of Acrobatics and Tumbling.

While the story I wrote was about cheerleading, it has broader implications for how we understand our political economy. For about thirty years, corporations in America have been getting bigger, and it’s harder and harder to start and run a small business. Some scholars, like Edward Lazear of Stanford University, Michael Strain of the American Enterprise Institute, and John Van Reenen of M.I.T. believe that this rise in concentration is happening for natural technical reasons. Their argument is that bigger corporations are just better at what they do because they have ‘economics of scale,’ aka it’s more efficient to produce more steel or more search queries if you’re making a lot of them. This argument comes from an intellectual movement started at the University of Chicago known as ‘the Chicago School.’ Other scholars, like Columbia University’s Tim Wu, economist Luigi Zingales, and Northeastern University’s John Kwoka are making a more traditional American anti-monopoly argument that this increase in scale is a function of legal changes that make it easier to charge higher prices and exclude competitors. This would include pointing at practices like mergers, rebates, the ability to exclude competitors, and other things that, as it turns out, Varsity seems to be doing.



This debate is more than academic. Right now, there’s a bipartisan investigation by the House Antitrust Subcommittee into large technology corporations, and it’s led by Democrat David Cicilline and Republican Doug Collins. They are wrestling with whether concentration is a function of power, not efficiency. How we resolve this debate is likely to have significant impacts on how we organize our markets and our corporations going forward.



What’s useful about the story of cheerleading is that it seems to resolve this debate in favor of the anti-monopolists. There are no obvious economies of scale involved in cheerleading. As Harvard Law professor Einer Elhauge put it, “If something as naturally decentralized as cheerleading can be monopolized so easily, it really demolishes so many Chicago School premises.” Cheerleading just doesn’t follow the standard example of a tech business. It’s not like making steel or building a search engine, training two cheerleading teams takes twice as much time as training one. Yet cheerleading seems to be as or even more monopolized as, say, social networking, syringe manufacturing or airlines, all of which are highly concentrated industries. In other words, the example of Varsity suggests industries are probably more concentrated today because of political arrangements, not technological advances.

