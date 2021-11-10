The Truck Driver Shortage Is Not New. It's Been Happening Ever Since Deregulation.

Welcome to BIG, a newsletter on the politics of monopoly power. If you’d like to sign up to receive issues over email, you can do so here.

There’s a lot of gnashing of teeth about a truck driver shortage these days, because we’re all noticing that stuff isn’t getting to shelves. But is this actually a new phenomenon? Here are some headlines over the years, in reverse chronological order. As you can see, the problem didn’t start in 2021.

March 21, 2019

Feburary 13, 2018

January 3, 2015

February 18, 2014

May 2, 2007

April 5, 2007

October 6, 1997

October 9, 1994

September 25, 1988

Here’s a chart of newspaper articles that contain the words “truck driver shortage” via Newspapers.com. You can see that the problem of trucker shortages, at least if you draw from newspaper articles, started in the late 1980s.

So why did this happen? One popular narrative is that the problem is a result of lower pay over decades. Here’s Paul Krugman making that point.

Why did pay collapse so much? It’s simple. Policy. The Motor Carrier Act of 1980, pushed by Jimmy Carter, ended price regulation for trucking, which had upheld the bargaining power of trucking firms and drivers in a highly cyclical industry. The goal of public price setting wasn’t just about wages, it was also about stabilizing our transportation system and making sure that massive booms and busts didn’t drive too many people or capital assets in and out of the industry.

Conservatives and liberals in the 1970s however decided that this system was a cartel causing inflation, and so set about to destroy it. This destruction started with Richard Nixon, but it was completed by Democrat Jimmy Carter. In the 1970s, left-wing economist Alfred Kahn justified Jimmy Carter’s various deregulatory proposals, which included the Motor Carrier Act, with the very simple statement, “I’d love to see the Teamsters to be worse off.”

And so they are. And we are now all reaping the whirlwind.