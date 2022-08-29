Welcome to BIG, a newsletter on the politics of monopoly power. If you’d like to sign up to receive issues over email, you can do so here.

In The Man Who Broke Capitalism, journalist David Gelles profiles how General Electric CEO Jack Welch transformed an icon of America from an industrial giant to a financial house of cards. Preferring to issue high-margin financial products instead of bending metal, Welch was at the forefront of the shift in the American economy towards banking and away from making things. And no other product symbolizes this shift more than the credit card, a business GE made its own in the 1990s, where the firm dominated the private label issuance market.

There’s a reason Welch went into this market in a big way. Credit cards are insanely profitable, roughly four and a half times more lucrative for the lender than any other form of credit. If you add up the two main streams of revenue, this industry costs Americans $257 billion a year, which is about $780 for every man, woman and child. That’s a ridiculous amount of money for a payments system, far more than it should cost (and far more than it costs in almost every other country.)

Credit cards are two products combined into one. The first is access to a payments network that lets a consumer and merchant transact. For consumers, this network seems free, but merchants must pay between 2-4% to middlemen like VISA, Mastercard, or American Express on every single transaction, which amounts to $137 billion a year. It’s essentially a private sales tax that goes to credit card networks and banks.

There’s very little competition in the payments system. Merchants, even big ones, can’t afford to not accept Visa and Mastercard, so they have to accept whatever terms they are given. This means high fees for using overpriced payment networks. Moreover, they can’t even foster competition between the big credit card networks. Visa, American Express and Mastercard have anti-steering provisions in their contracts with merchants, so merchants are not allowed to distinguish between different cards. That’s why you don’t see signs that say ‘use VISA and get a discount’ in local stores, even though VISA’s swipe fees are cheaper than American Express. This practice should be illegal, but it’s not. After years of legal wrangling, in 2018, the Supreme Court legalized this practice on procedural grounds, ensuring that this luxurious revenue stream would continue unabated.

To give you a sense of the market power at work here, last year credit card networks raised their swipe fee price to merchants by 24% and swipe fees are now the second highest cost for most businesses, after labor. In Europe, fees are much lower, because there’s a straight cap of 0.2% on transactions. The good news is there’s policy movement; Democratic Senator Dick Durbin and Republican Senator Roger Marshall just released a bill to address the problem.

The second revenue stream for credit cards is credit product that allows a consumer to take out a short-term loan by carrying a monthly balance. Consumers pay interest and fees for the privilege, roughly $120 billion a year. Some of these charges include annual fees, fees for cash advances and balance transfers, rebates, minimum finance charges, over-the-limit fees, and late payment charges. Here too quite it’s lucrative. There’s about a trillion dollars in credit card debt outstanding, out of a total of $16 trillion in total household debt. While credit card defaults are higher than other forms of debt, total bank profitability in the U.S. was $279.1 billion in 2021. With $120 billion of revenue coming in just from interest payments and fees, you can see how good a business credit cards really are.

And yes, in the credit card issuance industry, here’s market power at work. Since 2005, there have been six firms who control roughly two thirds of total balances - JP Morgan Chase, Citibank, Bank of America, Capital One, Discover, and American Express. Since 2020, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has been examining whether there is real competition in the market, finding that the answer is, well, not really. From 2015 to 2019, “the average assessed interest rate on credit cards increased by more than 20% (from 13.7% to 16.9%).” And this was when the prime rate, which is linked to Federal Reserve policies, went up by just 2.25%.

This chart was created by the CFPB , though I annotated it.

There are a number of mechanisms credit card banks use to block competition and exploit consumers. First, some of the big banks withhold information to credit bureaus about borrower repayments, which makes it hard for competitors to offer better pricing to their customers. Second, it’s hard to actually get the price of credit card interest rates. You often have to apply to get that price, and that means you get a credit check, which reduces your credit score. Shopping across offers doesn’t make sense, so consumers look at rewards and annual fees, instead of interest rates. Third, it’s hard to refinance a credit card balance and switch cards. And fourth, credit card banks use a lot of fees, assessing $14 billion in late fee penalties alone in 2019, especially on people with worse credit.

On a more fundamental basis, credit cards are the mechanism by which most people receive their most flexible form of credit. I’ve written a good amount about the Cantillon Effect, which is the idea that a central bank, when it prints money and pushes it into the economy, ends up helping those with better political connections. In other words, money is not neutral, and the impacts of more or less money in a system are highly contingent upon the the set-up of financial institutions in that system. It came from an 18th century economist named Richard Cantillon, who pointed out that the people closest to a gold mine benefit the most from that gold mine.

Today, the gold mine is the Federal Reserve, but too often economists don’t think about whether money is in fact neutral. They talk about how the Fed “lowers” and “raises” interest rates, but it’s not as if these changes occur equally across the economy. Wall Street is impacted immediately when the Fed lowers rates, and gets better borrowing terms. But credit card users, even though we assume their rates are tied to the general credit markets, do not. Because of the market power of the dominant credit card banks, their rates stay high no matter what. Their lenders will no doubt raise their rates when the Fed does, but there’s no reason to bring them down when the Fed cuts. It’s a one-way ratchet.

Indeed, if you look at the interest rate of credit cards vs other forms of consumer lending, what you’ll see is that credit cards are disconnected from broader changes in interest rates. The prime rate, which was roughly 9% in 2001, went down by two thirds, and yet credit card rates barely budged.

Chart created by the CFPB.

A little over a year ago, the White House issued an executive order on competition, encouraging agencies across government to attack monopolies and oligopolies in their sectors. The CFPB Director, Rohit Chopra, was well situated to implement this directive at his bureau, because he had just come from the Federal Trade Commission, which is an antitrust enforcement agency. And so he has already started doing so, with the CFPB to six credit card banks asking for information about potential anti-competitive practices, as well as using its authorities to block junk fees by banks and consider ways to make it easier to switch credit cards.

These regulatory moves will take some time, but it takes time to address a bloated and politically connected industry. Credit card networks and banks are not only ripping us off and harming virtually every non-financial business in America, but they are even blocking the ability of the Federal Reserve to do monetary policy. And that’s not acceptable.