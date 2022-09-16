Welcome to BIG, a newsletter on the politics of monopoly power. If you’d like to sign up to receive issues over email, you can do so here

Since Jonathan Kanter took over the Department of Justice Antitrust Division ten months ago, the DOJ has challenged or blocked eight mergers, litigating more merger trials than in any fiscal year on record. Even still, corporate America is not getting the message. Mergers that simply should not even be considered are being proposed and going to trial, which is just ridiculous. One such merger is the owner of Yale locks, a Swedish company named ASSA ABLOY, attempting to buy Spectrum Brands’ Hardware and Home Improvement Division.

Why is this merger illegal? In internal documents, the company justified the merger by noting that, as a result of the transaction, one of its residential door hardware brands would be “in a better pricing negotiation position and can expect to increase prices.” It’s a highly consolidated market already. There are three significant lock makers, and this combination would shrink the industry down to two, with ASSA ABLOY controlling 65% of the mechanical residential door hardware market, and 50% of the smart lock market. That’s why it could easily raise prices if the merger goes through.

ASSA ABLOY is a creature of consolidation, having bought more than 300 businesses in 27 years. As the DOJ noted, “It acquired Yale in 1999, EMTEK in 2000, Valli & Valli in 2008, August in 2017, and Sure-Loc in 2021. It also acquired South Korean smart-lock manufacturer iRevo in 2007 and Chinese smart-lock manufacturer Digi in 2014.”

These two firms are vigorous competitors in markets that are hard to enter, and which are already immensely concentrated. It speaks to the degraded status of merger law that these firms would even consider merging, let alone litigating this at trial. Then again, that’s mostly what ASSA ABLOY’s leadership knows how to do, exploiting weak antitrust enforcement. But Kanter is working to strengthen it and move away from the rampant monopolization across the economy.