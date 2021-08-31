Fresh After Afghanistan, Defense Contractors Try Sneaking In Another Corrupt Provision into Law

Welcome to BIG, a newsletter on the politics of monopoly power. If you’d like to sign up to receive issues over email, you can do so here.

Former Transdigm Chair W. Nicholas Howley testifies before the House Oversight Committee.

A few years ago, Congressman Ro Khanna led a campaign against a private equity firm named Transdigm, which had discovered a business model designed to exploit a flaw in defense contracting regulations that Bill Clinton inserted. Transdigm is a roll-up of companies that sell after-market monopoly suppliers of aerospace parts needed for old air equipment - usually Mom and Pop style companies. Because these firms usually are sole source providers, Transdigm can then increase prices radically, as well as cut quality.

How radically? Well, according to the inspector general of the DOD, TransDigm routinely overcharged the Pentagon by as much as 4,000 percent.” The firm earned excessive profits “on nearly every spare part audited, selling a $1,700 cable assembly for $7,800, a $300 connector for $1,100, and a $650 motor rotor for $5,500.” Its gross profits in sales to the U.S. military are 54.5%, an extraordinarily healthy margin for any business.

Transdigm’s model is very similar to Martin Shkreli’s approach to pharmaceuticals; Shkreli would buy a sole source producer of generic medication for HIV and increase prices by over 1000%. So when Transdigm was exposed, it was embarrassing. The firm’s CEO was dragged before the House Oversight Committee, and ultimately pledged to return $16 million of overcharges. But it didn’t matter, because the House didn’t follow through. Today, Transdigm continues to buy firms, and its stock price is near a record high.

Though profitable, Transdigm isn’t a particularly big or powerful firm, it is a leech sucking blood from the U.S. taxpayer, and undermining military readiness. How does Transdigm do this? And why hasn’t anyone cracked down? The answer is that the flaw Transdigm uses is exploited by far more powerful and connected firms, like Raytheon and Boeing. It’s called the commercial items exception, and to understand it requires explaining how contractors and Bill Clinton corrupted language itself.

During World War II and then the Cold War, the Defense Department had immense power over suppliers. It could request cost information from sole source contractors, as well as place price restrictions on what those firms could charge, where they could produce their products, and cap profits. The Pentagon even had the ability to reverse-engineer key parts and do its own production, and could repair its own equipment.

But in 1994 and then 1996, after the end of the Cold War, Bill Clinton’s administration, led by the immensely noxious contracting specialist Steve Kelman, not only encouraged a massive wave of consolidation in the military, but changed the law so that the Pentagon couldn’t place restrictions on suppliers, as long as whatever they were selling was available on the commercial market. The logic was that perhaps for a nuclear submarine and specialized components, strict contracting rules make sense, but for, say, pencils, the DOD should be able to buy them off the shelf.

Naturally, this logic only made sense if the word ‘commercial item’ actually applied to items for sale to the public. But in fact, commercial meant anything that contractors could sneak by procurement officials, like military aircraft that aren’t sold to the public, or replacement parts by Transdigm.

Under this Orwellian definition of “commercial item,” military aircraft, combat vehicles, specialized and classified electronics, rockets, and nearly every other imaginable product or service may be considered to be “of a type” of commercial item (or service)—and thus can be purchased without contractors disclosing cost or pricing data to the government.

The commercial item exception isn’t just about price, but also technical data rights and the ability to repair equipment. The failure to be able to repair its own stuff is one reason the Afghan army fell apart so quickly, and is a routine problem for the U.S. military today in terms of readiness. As we rethink our defense posture, it’s time to reimagine what a capable fighting force looks like, and dependence on Transdigm shouldn’t be part of that picture.

It is true that Congress periodically tries to narrow the commercial items definition in the annual defense authorization bills. In 2013, Congress established a group inside the Defense Contract Management Agency to help procurement officers figure out whether an item should be commercial, or whether they are just being labeled commercial to escape procurement rules. Though not particularly aggressive, contractors see this group as a threat to their pricing power. The DCMA is sort of like antitrust enforcers a few years ago; not good, but occasionally useful in checking a monopolist.

Naturally, defense contractors are now trying to kill even that modest check on their power. a source passed on this lobbying document with proposed report language for the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022. The metadata shows the document was created by James Steggall of Collins Aerospace, and the goal is to have the House Armed Services Committee - led by Rep. Adam Smith - adopt this language verbatim. The key language is that procurement officials should make sure they recognize that the definition of a commercial item “does not require that the exact proposed item must be sold or offered for sale to non-Government customers.” In other words, everything is commercial, so there are no rules on sole source contractors. No pricing rules, no right to repair, nothing.

This provision publishes the DCMA by giving them a bunch of paperwork to do, essentially hassling them to shut down the effort to curtail price gouging. So this change would unleash a whole bunch of new TransDigm-type of arrangements, on steroids. As the West opens its eyes to what a disaster its military and diplomatic institutions have become, it’s time to put reflect on the people who profited from these arrangements.