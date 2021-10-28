Google to Customers: Help Us Fight Against Stronger Antitrust Laws

Welcome to BIG, a newsletter on the politics of monopoly power. If you’d like to sign up to receive issues over email, you can do so here.

Last week, Dave Dayen at the American Prospect reported on how Amazon is telling hundreds of thousands of merchants that it will have to kick them off of its marketplace if Congress passes antitrust law reform.

It turns out that Google is getting in on the game as well. Below is an email Google’s ‘customer solutions team’ sent to customers of Google’s office tools, warning them that Congress is about to destroy the tools on which they rely. Specifically, Google is saying that addresses will have to be stripped from Google search and maps, that Google ads would be less accurate, and that Google docs, gmail, and calendar wouldn’t work together anymore.

This is the beginning of a list-building exercise, where Google is trying to find businesses who will back them. And then the search giant will get those firms to contact Congress, with the goal of blocking any sort of legal reform.

Too Big for Democracy.

---------- Forwarded message ----------

From: Google Customer Solutions <no-reply@google.com>

Subject: Take action: Three ways new legislation could affect your business

Dear XYZ,

Over the past year and a half, the pandemic has created challenges for American businesses. And we've heard from many of you how digital tools have helped your business to adapt, recover, and reach new customers, in spite of those challenges.



Some of you have also expressed concerns about proposed regulations in Congress that would have unintended consequences for your business, and could disrupt many of the digital tools you rely on every day. So we wanted to share an update and offer you the opportunity to hear more.

If passed, these bills could cost your business time and money by:

Making it harder for customers to find you because your business listing (including your phone number, address, and business hours) may no longer appear on Google Search and Maps.

Reducing your digital marketing effectiveness if Google Ads products were disconnected from each other and from Google Analytics.

Hurting your productivity if Gmail, Docs, and Calendar were split up and no longer work together seamlessly.

Google's public policy team is working with members of Congress to share concerns about how these bills could impact businesses like yours. If you're interested in learning more about these bills, their impact on your business, and what you can do about it, we invite you to sign up to stay informed.

Together, we can be an important voice in the policy conversation about regulations that affect you - and your business.

