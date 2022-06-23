Welcome to BIG, a newsletter on the politics of monopoly power. If you’d like to sign up to receive issues over email, you can do so here.

In 2011, AT&T and T-Mobile sought to put an end to cell phone competition in U.S. markets by merging. Mobile telephony was a concentrated market, with just four major players, but T-Mobile, with its magenta clothed CEO John Legere flamboyantly calling itself the ‘Un-carrier,’ had been annoying the industry with its strategy of lowering prices to acquire consumers. The Obama administration, though generally weak on antitrust, blocked the merger. And over the next decade, because this competition continued, cell phone prices continued to drop by 6.3% on average a year.

Since 2020, however, prices stopped declining, and started going up again. Why? You guessed it. Another merger, this one between T-Mobile and Sprint.

You see, what happened is that after the Obama administration blocked AT&T from reducing the number of players from four to three, a number of players in the industry sought to try again once they got a more telecom-favorable set of regulators. After AT&T was blocked from buying T-Mobile, executives were unhappy about continued competition in the market.

Deutsche Telekom, which owned T-Mobile, saw removing one of four players as essential to cashing out. In 2015, Peter Ewens, T-Mobile’s head of strategy, told its CEO, John Legere that, “if we can’t get four to three consolidation, the industry is headed for commoditization and DT should limit their exposure to the U.S.” And sure enough, immediately after Trump took office, Legere texted the higher-ups at Deutsche Telekom, saying that the “[r]egulatory environment will never be better than now” for a “four-to-three” merger. And then, “Big prizes. So smile and get to the table.” And after the merger, DT’s CEO publicly bragged, “It’s harvest time.”

Telecom mergers run through two different agencies, the Federal Communications Commission and the Department of Justice Antitrust Division. Trump chose Verizon lawyer Ajit Pai to run the FCC, and a lobbyist named Makan Delrahim to run point at DOJ. Both approved the merger, with Pai alleging it would be good for the public interest, and Delrahim trying to concoct a silly scheme for DISH to become a fourth major wireless player, (which it had no plans to become and has failed to achieve.)

Multiple states led by Democratic attorneys general sued to stop the merger nonetheless, and yet, a Bill Clinton-appointed judge, Victor Marrero, ruled for T-Mobile. It was on the face of it one of the most embarrassing mergers that happened under the Trump administration, what I called a ‘jump the shark moment’ for antitrust. Judge Marrero was a credulous moron, buying the story that the combined firms were operate in a complex environment instead of just trying to raise prices. “Milk is milk,” he wrote, comparing cell phones to what he imagines is a simpler product and thus a less “dynamic” market.

Throughout the process of buying Sprint, T-Mobile executives promised they would continue its “past pattern of aggressive competition with AT&T and Verizon, and that the merger would therefore not result in higher prices.” At any rate, as soon as the merger closed, prices started going up. It turns out that, yes, Legere had lied to the judge. Shocking, I know.

T-Mobile also lied to the Public Utilities Commission of California about being willing to deploy capacity to consumers, and the commission is now looking into the matter.

The Commission relied on the specific false statements, omissions, and/or misleading assurances T-Mobile gave regarding its use of the PCS spectrum and its repeated references to a three-year customer migration period without a degraded experience in framing D.20-04-008. Further, it appears that these false statements, omissions and/or misleading assurances and the related time references were intended to induce the Commission to approve the merger.

This was a catastrophic merger for all sorts of reasons. T-Mobile raised prices in other ways, with fees going up, changes to contractual terms, refused to let DISH use its network as it had promised, and did not follow through on promises to existing customers. As lawyers suing the company noted:

T-Mobile agreed that in accordance with its FCC commitments, it would not raise prices for five years after the close of the merger. However, T-Mobile’s pricing commitment contained loopholes that would allow it to raise legacy plan prices by (1) increasing taxes, fees, and surcharges; (2) passing through increases in the cost of third-party benefits, such as streaming services or free in-flight Wi-Fi service; (3) modifying or canceling third-party benefits; and (4) increasing the cost of device and handset offerings.

And it immediately started spying on its customers and setting up a surveillance ad business, which is exactly the kind of ‘invasion of privacy as a price hike’ at the heart of Dina Srinivasan’s theory of Facebook’s monopolization. The rest of the industry also raised prices. For instance, in 2021, Verizon had a 4.66% increase in wireless service revenue for consumers, versus 0.4% and 2.5% growth in 2020 and 2019, respectively. AT&T is also raising prices, with its CEO saying on its first quarter call that prices would rise across the telecom industry “over the next several quarters.” T-Mobile also destroyed its independent dealers, shrinking the number of stores and forcing onerous terms on them.

Now in a series of antitrust suits, plaintiff lawyers are trying to break up the combined firm and set things right. In the complaint, a group of premier plaintiff’s law firms filed a lawsuit against T-Mobile and its owners Deutsche Telekom and Softbank, calling for a reversal of the Sprint-T-Mobile merger and treble damages. They allege that the merger was a violation of the Clayton Act, and that the combination also violated the Sherman Act by restraining trade.

Additionally, a group of franchisees have come together under a coalition called “Wireless Franchisees for Justice” to “call attention to the troubling treatment of T-Mobile’s dealers following the merger that was approved under false pretenses.” Multiple firms have filed different suits against T-Mobile for the merger that was in their view essentially a fraud.

Now, could a break-up really happen? It’s hard to imagine it, but it’s not unprecedented. Last year, the fourth circuit upheld an order breaking up Jeld-Wen, a window and door producer that had bought a competitor and then started acting in ways meant to exclude competition. What makes that case extraordinary is that it was brought by a private plaintiff, and it resulted in structural separation. T-Mobile-Sprint is obviously much bigger and more complex, but there’s the additional point that it’s clear the merging parties lied to the judiciary and there really can’t be any sort of sustainable remedy that will reset competitive conditions aside from a break-up.

To be fair, some of the promises of the merging party were kept. For instance, Sprint’s Executive Chairman and former CEO Marcelo Claure received an estimated severance payment of $61.5 million, Michel Combes, Sprint’s current CEO, had an estimated payout of $26.1 million, and Legere himself got more than $137 million. And all that money, just for lying to one judge.

Hopefully, this case goes to court, and part of the remedy will be clawing back that compensation. And frankly, the Department of Justice has an interest here as well; lying to the judiciary to get a merger through should carry actual penalties. Or at the very least, crime shouldn’t pay.