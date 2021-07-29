Biden Loses to Pfizer and Moderna in the Global Vaccine Monopoly Fight

Welcome to BIG, a newsletter on the politics of monopoly power. If you’d like to sign up to receive issues over email, you can do so here.

Back in May, I noted that the Biden administration punched the pharmaceutical industry in the nose, putting forward a proposal to seize control of Covid vaccine monopolies from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech.

While the U.S. has enough vaccines for our citizens, that’s not the case globally. We need 10 billion plus doses, and can’t make nearly that many. Beyond that, Covid will mutate, and eventually variants will get around vaccines, as we’re seeing with the Delta variant. That makes it important to get manufacturing capacity for the vaccine spread out globally, not just because there isn’t enough manufacturing to produce all the shots we need, but also so that countries can produce vaccines and booster shots as outbreaks occur. If that doesn’t happen, then we’ll just keep having waves of new Covid variants hitting us, over and over and over.

To put a plan into action to avoid this scenario, Biden supported a waiver of intellectual property at the World Trade Organization for the mRNA vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech. The waiver would apply to other vaccines, but the mRNA vaccines are the best and most flexible. Such a waiver would suspend monopoly rights, and let third party companies use industrial designs, patents, or copyrights without needing permission from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, though any producer would still pay royalties to these firms. After this waiver is adopted by the WTO, the Biden administration would then have to use the Defense Production Act to force these firms to divulge manufacturing methods and do technology transfers

With these two steps, mRNA vaccine technology would get out into the world, and Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech would make tens of billions of dollars. They wouldn’t, however, be able to control who got to manufacture the vaccines. And so they oppose it vehemently. (It’s worth noting that BioNTech has already licensed its mRNA vaccine to China, and China already has mRNA technology.)

Biden’s plan made sense. It is also consistent with many other aspects of Biden’s domestic agenda, such as his nascent attack on monopolies. Even Jake Sullivan, the National Security advisor, has made competition part of our national security strategy. The problem is, Germany and the EU are blocking Biden’s request for a TRIPS waiver because they are doing the bidding of pharmaceutical firms, and that waiver has to be adopted unanimously.

Normally, when the U.S. wants something, we do cajoling, we bully, we bargain, we wheedle. None of that has happened. Last week, for instance, there was a summit between Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Biden poured on the praise, and didn’t even mention the vaccine monopoly waiver dispute. Back in May, I waxed eloquently about Biden’s announcement, but in three months, Biden has been completely silent and the administration has done nothing to even indicate to Germany that this is even a priority. So it doesn’t seem like it is.

At this point, it’s hard to avoid the feeling that I was snookered, and that Biden didn’t really mean it when he put forward a TRIPS waiver. I was also initially optimistic about U.S. Trade Rep. Katherine Tai, but if this situation doesn’t improve, it means Tai lacks the ability to follow through on important policy announcements. More fundamentally, this failure undermines Biden’s credibility, and that of the United States.

In Rush Doshi’s important book “The Long Game: China's Grand Strategy to Displace American Order,” Doshi shows that Chinese strategists believe that America and western democracies like Germany are in irreversible decline. Their argument is that we cannot deliver for our people, and our states are weak in the face of corporate power. On a global level, we can no longer deliver the public goods that other countries need, whether that’s PPE during an acute pandemic or even our own knowledge about how to make medicine when that is necessary. This situation illustrates why their strategists believe that we are weak. It’s because we can’t deliver, even when we want to. The best we can do is PR nonsense, like Pfizer grandly announcing it will deign to allow one corporation in South Africa bottle and warehouse vaccines produced in Europe.

By contrast, over the past year, China and Russia have been putting together exactly the strategy that Biden outlined. They are cutting financing and tech transfer deals all over the globe to produce vaccines they helped develop (a partial short list is below). The vaccines aren’t as good as ours, but the sad reality is that these authoritarian states delivered, and democracy didn’t.

Now this is of course a crazy situation. Democratic societies actually have better medicines to deliver, but the institutions that control the knowledge on how to make that happen are monopolistic and refuse to let us offer global public goods. Democracy is a better system than Chinese authoritarianism, but we are right now dominated by monopolists who overwhelm our sovereign capacity. To address this problem, we must decide that we want real democracy more than we want BioNTech’s or Pfizer’s CEO to get a new yacht.

(Argentina) Argentina Produces Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine in Regional First (US News)

(Bangladesh) Bangladesh OKs local production of Chinese, Russian vaccines (Anadolu Agency)

(Brazil) Chinese vaccine draws demand across Latin America, say Brazilian officials (Reuters)

(Egypt) Egypt to produce Chinese COVID-19 vaccines locally (Arab News)

(India) Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine finally has manufacturing muscle (Fortune)

(Italy) Russia turns to China to make Sputnik shots to meet demand

(Morocco) Morocco’s Sothema to produce China’s Sinopharm vaccine

(Serbia) Serbia to produce 24 mln doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine annually

(South Korea) Russia turns to China to make Sputnik shots to meet deman

(Turkey) Russia turns to China to make Sputnik shots to meet deman

(United Arab Emirates) China’s COVID vaccines are going global