Today I’m writing about judges. We’ve heard a lot about the Supreme Court of late, and the conservative majority making highly consequential decisions in a host of areas. But who is Joe Biden nominating? I’m going to look at the most recent slate of judicial nominees that the Democrats are putting forward for lifetime appointments.

The Governing Style

Ronald Reagan’s administration did many things, but the best way to understand Reagan’s governing style was to look at one particular incident - how he fired striking air traffic controllers upon taking office. That moment, in which he crushed a constituency of organized government workers, illustrated, more than any policy document, what Reagan was about.

If I had to pick an incident that characterizes Joe Biden’s White House, I’d choose the administration’s March, 2022 executive order on cryptocurrencies. Most people don’t remember this order, because it didn’t actually do anything. And to the extent anyone does remember it, five months after crypto blew up, it is embarrassing. (‘Where were the regulators?’ asks Paul Krugman today.) And that’s why I think it reflects the governing style of the Biden administration - a sort of consistent paralyzing inaction.

In this case, Gary Gensler, the Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission thinks crypto is a scam, whereas bank regular Michael Hsu at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency sees crypto as an inevitable part of the banking system. Normally, when officials disagree, the decision is elevated to the President, who makes a decision. But Biden, and this is his style, does not like making decisions on economic policy questions. So the order didn’t do anything, because no one could agree on what should be done.

According to former aide Jeff Connaughton, on economic questions Biden is a procrastinator. It doesn’t matter the issue - student debt, China tariffs, crypto, trade agreements, pharmaceutical pricing, et al - Biden tends to avoid choices. As his team is full of people who disagree with each other on core economic questions, the result is incoherence.

Such is the case for antitrust and competition policy. Biden took office in 2021, and the consensus was that we need more aggressive antitrust enforcement. His appointments reflected that consensus, and the policy results are starting to look meaningful. Bank mergers are way down, largely because of bank regulator Rohit Chopra. So too are mergers in the government contracting space, which is a result of Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks and Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan. Furthermore, a year ago, Biden issued an executive order on competition, which has led to actions on right to repair, potential actions on hearing aids, and a nascent crackdown on private equity.

But Biden also appointed Pete Buttigieg to the Department of Transportation and Tom Vilsack to the Department of Agriculture, and they have thwarted action in places the public might notice, like food or airlines. More importantly, all competition-related policy choices are going to be litigated in the courts, and some of them will likely run up against judges that Biden has nominated. And as it turns out, the economic philosophy of many of the judges that Joe Biden is nominating for lifetime appointments may contravene what some of his competition policy enforcers are trying to achieve.

Brad Garcia: Google’s Man on the D.C. Circuit Court

While the social issues get much of the attention, judicial rulings on market power and fair competition are an essential fulcrum for understanding how politics work. And in that area, despite swings on social issues, the courts have been aggressively narrowing the scope of antitrust law since 1977, at the behest of both Republicans and Democrats. It’s well-known that conservative judges led the attack on antitrust, most notably at the behest of D.C. Circuit Court judge Robert Bork, who created the notion of a ‘consumer welfare standard’ as a means of rewriting antitrust law without going through Congress.

But while Republicans, situated in what is know as the Chicago School, get a lot of the blame, Democrats, who came from the ‘post-Chicago School’ or ‘Harvard School’ were just as important. Stephen Breyer, for instance, helped Antonin Scalia eliminate monopolization law. And Ruth Bader Ginsburg, until late in her career, ruled on intellectual property rights, the big business lobby and monopoly power in a manner indistinguishable from her conservative colleagues. RBG laid down the template for the elite liberal legal establishment, which is to do something important and meaningful on left-wing social questions, and rule for business where few but big money are noticing. It’s why she was endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for the Supreme Court.

It’s not just the Supreme Court. Democratic judges have been important partners in the project of destroying antitrust at lower levels. In 2019, it was Clinton nominated judge Victor Marrero who allowed the Sprint-T-Mobile merger to go through. Last year, Obama-nominated judge James Boasberg snottily dismissed both New York state and the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust complaint against Facebook. And earlier this year, a Bill Clinton judge dismissed the D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine’s complaint against Amazon.

In other words, while enforcers have started to change their thinking around antitrust, judges on both sides of the aisle have not. If Biden had a coherent philosophy, to complement assertive enforcers like Khan and Kanter he would also be nominating candidates for judicial slots that oppose narrow views of antitrust law. That is, in reverse, how Reagan eroded the law, by both putting enforcers like James Miller and Bill Baxter at the agencies, and by nominating people like Bork to the judiciary.

But Biden is not doing that. This is not obvious if you just look at his one Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is not a corporate lawyer and will likely have a reasonable posture on market power questions. Below the surface, however, there are a lot of questionable picks. For instance, Biden just nominated to D.C. Circuit a 35 year-old Google lawyer named Brad Garcia. Garcia is a former Elena Kagan clerk from the monopoly friendly big law firm O’Melveny, and aside from Google, he has also represented Ford, Fidelity, and China Agritech in cases that fortify corporate power. Like most corporate lawyers with political ambitions, Garcia has done a bunch of pro bono cases - in this instance for prisoners and immigration - but his paying work was on behalf of dominant firms. This choice is a big deal - the most important regulatory court outside of the Supreme Court is the D.C. circuit.