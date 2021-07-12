Anti-Monopoly Midterm Election Candidates Begin to Emerge

Welcome to BIG, a newsletter on the politics of monopoly power. If you’d like to sign up to receive issues over email, you can do so here.

I don’t tend to follow elections, but I’m noticing a trend of candidates who are starting to talk about big business on the campaign trail. What’s interesting is that, like the anti-monopoly movement, it doesn’t break down by party. Here are the candidates I noticed.

Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Tom Nelson has talked about why it’s so “crucial to fight corporate power.”

In his first ad, Ohio Republican J.D. Vance in Ohio called Jeff Bezos and Google members of “the ruling class.”

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who is running for reelection in 2022 to the Governor spot, wrote a long blog post attacking meatpacker consolidation.

Here’s Republican Blake Masters in Arizona, attacking “corporations that have gotten so big they think they are bigger than America."

Missouri Democratic Senate candidate Lucas Kunce, is pledging to “end monopoly domination of our economy.”

And here’s Iowa Democratic Senate candidate Dave Muhlbauer, going after meatpackers and “corporate farms.”

I’m sure I’m missing a bunch of candidates. If you know of anyone talking about market power and big business on the campaign trail, leave a comment with their name and a link to what they said.

