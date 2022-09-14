Welcome to BIG, a newsletter on the politics of monopoly power. If you’d like to sign up to receive issues over email, you can do so here

Most American freight travels over the rails, and railroads are essential to everything from package deliveries to the agricultural sm. And now there’s a possible crisis, because the hedge funds that own the rail lines have been underpaying and mistreating their workers for the last ten years. For a long time we’ve known that the rail lines, which have consolidated dramatically since deregulation in the 1970s, do not service their customers particularly well.

As there’s a new contract negotiations between railroads and their workers, we could be facing a massive strike, along with the supply chain crisis that implies. Over the next few days, we will be watching and hoping to avoid such a strike, but it’s obvious that this is an industry that needs radical reform.

he fundamental problem is that the railroads are run by financiers that seek to extract whatever they can from their capital heavy industry, regardless of the cost. They understaff their trains, they run unreliable service, they underinvest in capacity, and they let their capital stock degrade, all so they can pay out the $190B in buybacks and dividends they have done since the early 2010s. Don’t take it from me, take it from the high-powered lobbyists at the American Chemistry Council, whose President and CEO Chris Jahn complained earlier this year about the crisis.

“The problems we are experiencing today are not solely the result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he continued. “Years of railroad decisions to cut staff, eliminate switch yards, and slash customer service resources have gutted network resilience, making service crises like this one entirely predictable, if not inevitable.”

So what’s the right reform? It’s simple. Let’s just make the ability of the owners of railroads to pay themselves dividends or engage in stock buybacks contingent upon them delivering good service to customers. To do that, they will need to hire enough workers and run the rail lines operationally well. And if they don’t, and increase profits by suppressing workers and service, they still won’t be able to pay themselves out dividends and buybacks.

The Surface Transportation Board can start implementing this proposal by actually measuring rail service more accurately. And then, using either regulatory authority or seeking statutory grants from Congress, the STB can implement a sliding scale to require railroads to make their payouts to investors contingent upon reliable service.

Such a regulatory model has been tried, and worked, by none other than Louis Brandeis and the Public Franchise League. Boston had trouble with its gas utility, until it implemented such a scheme with the Sliding Scale Act of 1906, which drew from the British system and implemented "the automatic and interdependent adjustment of the price of gas to consumers and the rate of dividends to stockholders of gas companies."

The gas company management, after fighting the law, came to focus on operational efficiencies. The new regulatory scheme worked fantastically well, with the price of gas declining, profits for the utility increasing, and payouts to shareholders and the share price in turn going up. Eventually, the gas company management began rewarding employees for ideas and schemes to increase operational efficiency.

It was a big happy family, if you leave out the brutal fifteen years of political fighting during which the utility resisted such public utility rules.