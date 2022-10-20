Welcome to BIG, a newsletter on the politics of monopoly power. If you’d like to sign up to receive issues over email, you can do so here

I got this email from a contact in December of 2020.

One interesting roll-up you or your readers might find interesting is Community Brands. Community Brands is the parent of a consolidation of software companies focused on serving non-profits and churches. Their religious unit is Ministry Brands (https://www.ministrybrands.com/our-brands/) and as you can see, they essentially keep the public facing products in place, but it's all owned by the same org. Providence Equity started the roll-up and the company is now owned by Insight Venture Partners and Genstar Capital. No doubt every small software company in this space has been approached. Just a more unusual market for PE firms to notice and consolidate.

Ministry Brands is owned by Reverence Capital Partners as of 2021. Here’s a screenshot from their website.